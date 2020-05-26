TDS Tool Inventory

Our Tools. Your Communities. Restoring Hope. 

ToolBank Disaster Services

When a natural disaster strikes in the United States, our citizens mobilize to support those in need, sometimes traveling hundreds of miles to lend a hand. The profound need within an affected community is often answered by the goodwill of Americans wanting to do good work. ToolBank Disaster Services offers a critical resource to bridge the gap between the cresting waves of disaster and relief.

HOW we do what we do:

ToolBank Disaster Services provides the tools, literally, to get the job done. We deploy staff and various size trailers filled with tools to equip community-based organizations and their volunteers at no cost.

WHAT do we need to get it done:

Response and recovery tools

Equipment

Supplies & Consumables

Personnel

Warehouse 

Our Impact

Community-Based Borrowers

Volunteers Equipped

Projects Completed

Retail Value of Tools Borrowed

Request TDS

During a disaster, we work closely with our partners to provide the necessary tool resources to help equip their volunteers with tools. Please drop us a quick note and we will contact you to learn more about how we might be able to support your initiatives. 

Hurricanes

Earthquakes

Tornadoes

Wildfires

Floods

